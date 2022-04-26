Internet Searches For "Delete Twitter" Soar As Blue-Check Libs Meltdown Over Musk Deal 

Left-wing, blue-check Twitter got a dose of reality Monday after Elon Musk's $54.20 per share offer buyout (approximately worth $46.5 billion) was unanimously approved by the Twitter Board of Directors and expected to close this year.

After weeks of liberals screaming that Musk will ruin so-called "free speech" on the social media platform, there's been an uptick in internet searches to "delete Twitter," according to AskGamblers.

Total global search trends, including all countries, suggest an increase of 698% in searches for "delete Twitter," a spokesperson for AskGamblers said.

"It's interesting to see how Twitter users are disappointed when the world's richest man buys out one of the most popular social media platforms in the world for $44bn," the spokesperson added.

US Search Trend "Delete Twitter"

Global Search Trend "Delete Twitter"

We also see the establishment media melting down, publishing articles on "How to Delete Your Twitter Account."

Musk has described himself as a free speech absolutist. And perhaps under his leadership, Twitter will get out of the business of censoring anyone who challenges or has a different opinion than the liberal establishment.