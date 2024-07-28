Lithium Battery Fire Sparks Traffic Mayhem Across California Desert

Some X users have described the traffic chaos near Baker, California, on the northbound lanes of I-15 as 'carmageddon.' This followed road closures on Friday that extended well into the weekend due to an overturned truck carrying lithium-ion batteries that ignited on fire.

As of early Sunday, the California Highway Patrol wrote on X, "I-15 N/B at Harvard Rd remains closed," adding, "Crews are currently grading the dirt around the trailer housing the hazardous material. Heavy-duty equipment is on scene, and efforts to move the trailer will continue once deemed safe for the crews."

Update:

I-15 N/B at Harvard Rd remains closed. Southbound open. Crews are currently grading the dirt around the trailer housing the hazardous material. Heavy duty equipment is on scene and efforts to move the trailer will continue once deemed safe for the crews. pic.twitter.com/nwom71QdxO — CHP Barstow (@CHP_Barstow) July 28, 2024

"A crisis situation is unfolding in the California desert. Thousands of people headed to Las Vegas have been stuck on the I-40 for many hours, running out of gas and water. This is all due to the lithium battery truck fire that closed down I-15 yesterday," X user Las Vegas Locally wrote on X late Saturday afternoon.

A crisis situation is unfolding in the California desert. Thousands of people headed to Las Vegas have been stuck on the I-40 for many hours, running out of gas and water. This is all due to the lithium battery truck fire that closed down I-15 yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PnoQRzd4mX — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) July 27, 2024

Drivers caught in the massive traffic backup were furious.

Was in Las Vegas for a few days with my oldest son to celebrate the end of Summer Vacation.



Unfortunately on our way back we were caught up in the biggest traffic jam of my life.



Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Southern California was closed due to a big rig accident and… — Ngoma Kurira (@Ngoma_Kurira_) July 27, 2024

Thousands of cars and trucks stranded on 40E outside of Barstow.@News3LV @8NewsNow @FOX5Vegas

People need answers and support out here. pic.twitter.com/GLOMaUgYQr — JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) July 27, 2024

"A different sort of energy crisis, also caused by alternative energy (a lithium battery fire)," X user Josh Young wrote.

The dangers of the 'green' energy transition are not being disclosed to the American people by radical leftists in the White House. There is limited transparency and unaccountability.

Let's not forget that lithium-ion batteries contain a lot of energy and can spontaneously enter into a 'thermal runaway,' in other words...

See here:

Though caused by a traffic accident rather than occurring spontaneously, the latest battery fire in the California desert highlights a major issue: firefighting crews nationwide are unprepared for EV fires.