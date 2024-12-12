Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Gives Eye-Popping $1 Million To Trump's Inaugural Fund

The Wall Street Journal reports that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund - something neither Meta nor Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg did for Trump's inaugural fund in 2017 or President Biden's in 2021.

The million-dollar donation comes two weeks after Zuckerberg dined with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in South Florida, bringing the Facebook founder and the former president closer in what was once a fraught relationship.

One person familiar with the donation said Zuckerberg's team spoke with the inaugural fund before the Mar-a-Lago club dinner, adding that the social media billionaire has told business leaders that he is optimistic about a Trump presidency.

At last month's dinner, Stephen Miller, appointed deputy chief of staff for Trump's second term, told Fox News that Zuckerberg had "made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under Trump's leadership."

Trump's choice of Brendan Carr to lead the Federal Communications Commission has frightened the federal government for their collusion with Big Tech, partisan' fact checkers,' and an aptly named 'advertising cartel' to censor, de-monetize, and otherwise silence divergent opinions - particularly those which shed light on things like government malfeasance, bullshit wars, Covid origins, and cronyism.

In August, Zuckerberg sent a letter to Congress claiming that the Biden administration in 2021 "repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain Covid content, including humor and satire."

This was around the time Trump warned Zuckerberg and anyone else who illegally interfered in the election would be jailed for life if he won the presidency.

As for Zuckerberg, he's now 40, and his change of politics must come with age...

Winston Churchill is often credited with saying that if "you're not a liberal when you're 25, you have no heart. If you're not a conservative by the time you're 35, you have no brain."

Welcome to 40, Zuck.