Is Mercedes Intentionally Detuning Its EVs To Charge $1,200 Yearly "Acceleration" Fee

Mercedes-Benz is the latest auto manufacturer to unveil a subscription fee to unlock perks, such as the ability to boost acceleration.

The $1,200 yearly subscription is called "Acceleration Increase" and can be found on Mercedes' online store.

"COMING SOON - Accelerate more powerfully: increase the torque and maximum output of your Mercedes-EQ," reads the description on the online store. It's available for all upcoming EQ electric models that will "improvement in acceleration of 0.8 to 1.0 seconds (0-60 MPH)."

According to The Drive, the performance improvements will only cost owners $1,200 a year. Here's what owners get:

Mercedes-EQ EQE 350 4MATIC (from 288 horsepower to 349 horsepower/0-60 mph from 6.0 to 5.1 seconds)

(from 288 horsepower to 349 horsepower/0-60 mph from 6.0 to 5.1 seconds) Mercedes-EQ EQE SUV 350 4MATIC (from 288 horsepower to 349 horsepower/0-60 mph from 6.2 to 5.2 seconds)

(from 288 horsepower to 349 horsepower/0-60 mph from 6.2 to 5.2 seconds) Mercedes-EQ EQS 450 4MATIC (from 355 horsepower to 443 horsepower/0-60 mph from 5.3 to 4.5 seconds)

(from 355 horsepower to 443 horsepower/0-60 mph from 5.3 to 4.5 seconds) Mercedes-EQ EQS SUV 4MATIC (from 355 horsepower to 443 horsepower/0-60 mph from 5.8 to 4.9 seconds)

Is it worth it? Absolutely no. Those 0-60 mph times are awful when compared to other EVs. Plus, you don't have to pay extra. This might prove that Mercedes intentionally detuned the EQ models to allow such a subscription.

This comes several months after BMW introduced the ConnectedDrive Store, a portal for existing owners can download various apps over the air to upgrade features on their vehicle, similar to how Tesla offers upgraded Autopilot subscriptions for a hefty monthly fee.

However, BMW sparked social media uproar by charging an $18 monthly subscription in some countries for owners to use heated seats already installed in the vehicle.

Subscription fees appear to be the new normal for the automotive industry to slap customers with to unlock extra technology or performance even though the vehicles already have capabilities. These fees sound like a scam.

The internet wasn't too thrilled about this...,

The most ridiculous part of this is that if you purchase the vehicle, you shouldn't have to spend any additional money on performance for the BASE vehicle. I feel like this would have to be easy to get around through the ECU. — Tyler Sloboda (@A_Username_Here) November 24, 2022

In case anyone forgot this is "their" plan for us pic.twitter.com/O0MCBRmhVn — A man has no name 🇨🇩 (@CaptainPree) November 24, 2022

Microtransactions have come to destroy everything we enjoy https://t.co/oK7uiRsZhI — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 24, 2022

Imagine your airbags won't deploy because you missed a subscription payment 💀 — BalaSiva (@L3VIfps) November 24, 2022