Model 3-Way: Elon Musk Reportedly Had Threesome With Amber Heard And Cara Delevingne At Johnny Depp's LA Penthouse

Johnny Depp's lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard has revealed that Heard once had a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne. Delevingne is the latest person to be dragged into the lawsuit, which initially had little to do with her.

Now, a deposition has revealed that she allegedly had a "three way affair" with Heard and Musk at Johnny's Depp's downtown LA penthouse in late 2016.

Depp is reportedly considering serving Delevingne with a subpoena to try and discover whether she has any information that could prove useful to his case. Depp has already demanded that Musk turn over electronic messages with Heard around the time of Depp and Heard's 2016 split.

One insider told the Daily Mail: "Cara could also be compelled to give evidence - by either party. It's definitely a possibility. Almost anything can happen in this case."

Depp first sued Heard after she claimed in an op-ed last year to be the victim of domestic violence. Though she didn't name Depp personally, he says the allegation led him to lose his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series.

The threesome revelation came as a result of the deposition of Josh Drew, a friend of Amber Heard.

Drew was asked: "Did she ever tell you in words or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Carla Delevingne spent the night together?"

He replied: "Yes. To the specific date, I can't say."

He was then asked: "So they were having a three-way affair, correct?"

To which he responded: "My understanding, yes."

A source close to Musk denied the claims. Meanwhile, actor James Franco has also been subpoenaed in the case.

A Depp text message that was read as part of a separate proceeding in London, where the actor is suing the taboid the Sun, said of Heard: "Brother, I'm sorry to even ask but she sucked mollusc's crooked d*** and he gave her some sh**y lawyers."

"I have no mercy left of what I thought was love for this gold-digging, low level, dime-a-dozen mushy, pointless, flappy fish market."