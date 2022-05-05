Musk Expected To Become Temporary Twitter CEO After Deal Closes

Elon Musk will serve as temporary CEO of Twitter upon completion of his $44 billion takeover of the social media giant, according to CNBC's David Faber, who said that the role would last for a few months.

The news comes as a Thursday SEC filing revealed Musk was able to secure around $7.14 billion in equity commitments from 'old friends' and other investors in order to bolster the purchase.

Faber said Musk handpicked the investors, ranging from $1 billion from Larry Ellison to $5 million from Honeycomb Asset Management, which invested in SpaceX. Faber added that Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey may back it, and Musk is talking to him about the possibility of contributing shares immediately or prior to closing of the merger. -CNBC

Current CEO Parag Agrawal has only been at the helm for a few months after taking over from Dorsey last November. As CNBC notes, it was all quiet on the western front over Musk's takeover would lead to a management change, aside from an April Reuters report speculating that Musk had lined up a new CEO.

Tik Tok Vijaya Gadde... As we reported last week, the company's $17 million per year censorship czar - who broke down in tears upon hearing of Musk's acquisition - is reportedly on the chopping block.

Developing...