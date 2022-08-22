Musk Hikes Price Of Tesla's Full-Self-Driving Software...Again

Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times,

Elon Musk announced on Sunday that the price of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system (FSD) will increase by $3,000 next month, the second time it has risen in price this year.

Musk took to Twitter to announce the cost increase, which comes as the electric vehicle maker began rolling out its FSD Beta software update release version 10.69. Consumers will see the price rise as of Sept. 5, Musk said.

“After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th. Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later,” the businessman wrote. “Note, you can upgrade your existing car to FSD in 2 mins via the Tesla app,” he added.

Every new Tesla vehicle comes with a driver assistance package called Autopilot, which the company says aims to reduce the driver’s overall workload.

That package contains features such as “Traffic-Aware Cruise Control” through which Tesla vehicles can automatically detect stop signs and traffic lights and automatically slow the vehicle down, as well as “Autosteer.”

These rely on eight external cameras fitted in the vehicle along with “powerful vision processing,” sensors, and various software to ensure the vehicle remains within a clearly marked lane and at the same speed as surrounding traffic.

Cost Increases Continued

However, Tesla’s higher-priced driver assistance package is the FSD, which includes additional features such as “Traffic and Stop Sign Control” and “Navigate on Autopilot” as well as “Autopark” among others.

It also offers a feature called “Smart Summon” which allows drivers to summon their vehicle to come to find them via Tesla’s mobile app, navigating through “more complex environments and parking spaces” as it does so.

FSD, although an upgrade from the standard package that comes with every new Tesla, still requires the driver’s active supervision and does not make the vehicle fully autonomous.

Currently, Tesla’s FSD software costs $12,000 or consumers can purchase a subscription of $199 per month.

