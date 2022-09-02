New Video Of Titanic Wreckage Reveals "Dramatic Evidence Of Decay"

OceanGate Expeditions released a new, high-resolution video of the RMS Titanic wreckage in 8K resolution, revealing an astonishing level of detail and colors of the vessel that sunk more than a century ago.

"The amazing detail in the 8k footage will help our team of scientists and maritime archaeologists characterize the decay of the Titanic more precisely as we capture new footage in 2023 and beyond," Stockton Rush, Presiden of OceanGate Expeditions.

"Capturing this 8K footage will allow us to zoom in and still have 4K quality which is key for large screen and immersive video projects. Even more remarkable are the phenomenal colors in this footage," said Rush.

"In comparing footage and images from 2021, we do see slight changes in certain areas of the wreck. Our science team will be reviewing the 8k, 4k, and other footage captured during the 2022 Titanic Expedition for any changes," he said.

"We are seeing new details in this footage. For example, I had never seen the name of the anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd., on the portside anchor. I've been studying the wreck for decades and have completed multiple dives, and I can't recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail," Rush continued.