Only Took 15 Months For Jeff Bezos To Get His Rocket Up 

After a 15-month-long pause, Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, successfully launched its New Shepard rocket from Launch Site One in West Texas.

New Shepard was uncrewed, carrying 33 science experiments and 38,000 postcards from the company's STEM-focused charity.

A little more than four minutes after liftoff, New Shepard reached a maximum altitude of 351,247 feet.

The capsule has just reached apogee—the top of its flight—and is now descending back to Earth. #NS24 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) December 19, 2023

The booster and capsule successfully returned to Earth.

Capsule touchdown! Congrats to Team Blue on today’s successful mission. #NS24 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) December 19, 2023

Watch the full launch here:

Today's successful launch comes 15 months after the New Shepard launch in Sept. 2022 failed about 30,000 feet into flight. The Federal Aviation Administration reviewed the incident and directed the space company to complete 21 corrective actions to keep the same failure from happening again, "including a redesign of engine and nozzle components" and organizational changes.

Bezos and Blue Origin have been locked in a rocket race with Elon Musk's SpaceX. Musk has blown away any competition, including nations, launching over 80% of the world's payload to orbit this year.

Congrats to Bezos. He finally got his rocket up.