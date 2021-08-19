OnlyFans Bans Sexually Explicit Content Over 'Mounting' Pressure From Banks

UK-based content subscription service OnlyFans announced on Thursday that it will prohibit users from posting sexually explicit content starting in October due to mounting pressure from banking partners and payment providers.

Users will still be able to post nude photos and videos as long as they adhere to company policy, which states that content creators cannot show, promote or advertise:

Incest, bestiality, "violence, rape, lack of consent, hypnosis, intoxication, sexual assault, torture, sadomasochistic abuse or hardcore bondage, extreme fisting, or genital mutilation."

Also included are; escort services, sex trafficking, or prostitution, revenge porn, necrophilia, or urine, scatological, or excrement-related material.

Aussie OnlyFans model Anna Paul, 21

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and the continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," the company said in a statement.

OnlyFans has attracted more than 130 million users by giving online creators a platform to charge their fans for photos and videos. Many of its most-popular creators post nude photos and videos, and it has been praised for giving sex workers a safer place to do their jobs.



But sex work still has a stigma. And OnlyFans is trying to raise money from outside investors at a valuation of more than $1 billion. The company handled more than $2 billion in sales last year, and is on pace to more than double that this year. It keeps 20% of that figure. -Bloomberg

OnlyFans should start its own bank and credit card rail. It would immediately have millions of customers and wouldn’t have to deal with this issue ever again https://t.co/6tUNSXwaC3 — Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) August 19, 2021

