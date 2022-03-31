Pictures Reveal GM Benchmarking Tesla Summon Feature On Model 3

General Motors is investing tens of billions of dollars (up to $35bln) in autonomous and electric vehicle programs through 2025. A new report reveals GM is using at least one Tesla Model 3 sedan to benchmark the summon feature.

According to GM Authority, a pearl white Tesla Model 3 with a GM vehicle inventory barcode on the driverside bumper, as well as Michigan manufacturer license plates, is being used to test the Tesla Summon feature, which allows a person when the vehicle is safely parked to autonomously maneuver around a parking lot or narrow spaces to where the driver is standing.

"Critically, the Tesla sedan did not have a driver on board when these photos were taken. In fact, the sedan was driving by itself to another person nearby," GM Authority said.

GM Authority suggests a "summon feature will be part of the upcoming GM Ultra Cruise system." GM Ultra Cruise is an advanced driver-assistance system that allows drivers to remove their hands from the steering wheel and let the car navigate for them. The legacy system, known as the GM Super Cruise system, only allows for activation on highways.

Ultra Cruise will be on selected models in 2023, with Cadillac being the first to introduce the hands-free advanced driver-assist system.

Meanwhile, Tesla, one step ahead of its competitors, is working on Reverse Summon. This new feature would allow a driver to exit the vehicle at the entrance of a building and have the car automatically find a parking spot, according to Tesla Motors Club.