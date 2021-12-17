Pornhub Reveals Wyomingites Watched The Most Porn In 2021, Coloradans The Least

Pornhub's Year in Review reveals some fascinating insights into how Americans consume porn differently. The report found, outlined in colorful infographics filled with data compiled by Pornhub's statisticians, that people in Wyoming watched the most porn in 2021.

Pornhub's statisticians found the average visit duration for Wyomingites is the longest among any state, clocking in at 11 minutes and 3 seconds. The shortest time spent on the website were Coloradans, clocking in at 8 minutes and 51 seconds.

The spread between Wyomingites and Coloradans was a blistering 2.2 minutes, which begs why?

Worldwide, people typically visited the website between 2200 to 0100 hours, but it was an all-night event on weekends.

So anyway, that's Pornhub's 8th Year in Review. And many unanswered questions surround Wyomingite's long visit duration than any other Americans.