Rancher Offers Elon Musk 100 Acres To Move Twitter's Headquarters To Texas
Authored by Bryan Jung via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),
An Austin rancher has offered to donate free land to Elon Musk for the use of a new Twitter headquarters in Texas, if he chooses to relocate the company from San Francisco to the Lone Star State, reported Austonia.
The board of Twitter accepted Musk’s deal to buy the social media platform for $44 billion on April 25, after weeks of media speculation.
Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas put out a public invitation to the tech billionaire to move Twitter’s headquarters to the state, where three of Musk’s other companies are already located.
Kim Schwertner, president and CEO of Schwertner Farms, soon made his own private bid to Musk.
“Elon Musk, Move Twitter to Schwertner, TX. 38 Miles North of Austin in Williamson County, and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE,” Schwertner said on Twitter on April 26.
Musk, who already has a business relationship with the Lone Star State, announced last year that he would move Tesla’s headquarters from California’s Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, after complaining about the Golden State’s unfriendly business environment.
The tech entrepreneur is also building a manufacturing plant for his SpaceX operations in Austin and his Boring Company is headquartered there as well.
The billionaire had purchased more than 2,500 acres southeast of downtown Austin in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction for his three companies.
Musk built a $1.1 billion factory on a small portion of the land, which is also Tesla’s new headquarters.