Renault Unveils Flying Car For Travel On Sky Highways 

French automaker Renault has unveiled a flying car for the 60th anniversary of the iconic Renault 4.

Renault teamed up with Miami-based design firm TheArsenale to create the flying car based on an updated version of the 4 (also known as the 4L or "quatrelle"), which began production in 1961 and concluded in 1992. The modern version of the 4 sits on top of the drone frame. "AIR4 is a symbol of independence and freedom, born out of the realization that traffic is compounding, lives are grinding to a halt, and the world above us is unhampered," Renault wrote.

TheArsenale wrote, "a symbol of independence and freedom in carbon-fiber form, the AIR4 is born of the realization that traffic is compounding, lives are grinding to a halt, but the world above us is clear."

The specifications of the AIR4 show it's powered by 22,000mAh lithium-polymer batteries, which means it can fly around at speeds of 55 mph and have a total lifting capacity of around 840 pounds. There was no mention of flight time.

AIR4 is expected to be showcased at the Atelier Renault museum in Paris and worldwide, including Miami, New York, and Macau in 2022.

"After a year-long celebration, we wanted to create something unconventional to close up the 60th anniversary of 4L," said Arnaud Belloni, Renault's marketing boss. "This collaboration with The Arsenale was a natural fit. The flying show car AIR4 is something unseen and a wink to how this icon could look like in another 60 years."

This past summer, Renault announced the Renault 4 will be re-released in an electrified version by 2025. The automaker plans to have up to 90% of cars sold under its brand to be electric by 2030. As for the AIR4, there was no word if the flying car would go into series production.