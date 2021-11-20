Rise Of The Robots

While more and more consumers enjoy the convenience of having a robot vacuum their home or take care of the lawn, Statista's Felix Richter details below that it is in industrial applications that robotics have made the biggest impact.

State-of-the-art manufacturing processes are unthinkable without industrial robots handling part of the workload, whether it’s handling, welding or assembling, which are the three most common applications of newly installed industrial robots in 2020.

As the following chart, based on data from the International Robotics Federation shows, the operational stock of industrial robots has tripled over the past decade, with more than three million robots in use across various industries by the end of 2020.

According to the IFR, Asia leads the way in the shift to automated processes, with China in particular installing industrial robots at breakneck speed. In 2020, China installed 168,400 industrial robots, amounting to 44 percent of global installations.