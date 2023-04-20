print-icon
"Say Goodbye To Awkward Dates": GPT-4 Powered Smart Glasses Tell You What To Say

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Apr 20, 2023 - 08:15 AM

Students at Stanford University have developed smart glasses that provide users with appropriate responses for conversations through an optics lens connected to a smartphone running OpenAI's GPT-4 large language model.

Stanford student Bryan Hau-Ping Chiang tweeted the smart glasses are called "rizzGPT -- real-time Charisma as a Service (CaaS) ... it listens to your conversation and tells you exactly what to say next ... built using GPT-4, Whisper and the Monocle AR glasses." 

He said, "Say goodbye to awkward dates and job interviews." 

Chiang explained the monocle-like device can "clip onto any pair of glasses + has a camera, microphone, and high-res display." 

OpenAI's speech recognition software, Whisper, runs in the background on the phone and allows the glasses to show proper responses to say in a matter of seconds to its wearer. 

The Stanford student provided a diagram of how the technology works. 

And these glasses would be perfect for President Biden, whose answers to questions are sometimes 'incoherent mumbling.' 

 

