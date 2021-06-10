South Korean Inventor Creates "Third Eye" As A Warning To "Smartphone Zombies"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A South Korean designer has created a ‘third eye’ that allows people to constantly look at their cellphones in the street as a warning to “smartphone zombies.”

Paeng Min-wook’s ‘The Third Eye’ is basically a sophisticated robotic eyeball that users strap to their forehead which warns them if they are about to bump into something.

“Paeng’s invention uses a gyro sensor to measure the oblique angle of the user’s neck and an ultrasonic sensor to calculate the distance between the robotic eye and any obstacles. Both sensors are linked to an open-source single-board microcontroller, with battery pack,” reports Reuters.

When the user gets within 2 meters of another object, an audible beep warns them to take evasive action.

Paeng Min-wook developed a robotic eyeball dubbed 'The Third Eye,' which obsessive mobile phone users can strap to their foreheads so they can browse injury-free on the go 2/5 pic.twitter.com/cbiXq9F6He — Reuters Tech News (@ReutersTech) June 7, 2021

The South Korean made it clear that his invention was a “satirical” sideswipe at the dystopian levels of smartphone obsession now seen amongst young people.

“As we cannot take our eyes off from smartphones, the extra eye will be needed in future,” he said.

“By presenting this satirical solution, I hope people would recognize the severity of their gadget addiction and look back at themselves.”

As we document in the video below, smartphone addiction continues to be a source of depression and atomization for young people, many of whom have become dopamine junkies left unable to form actual human bonds in the real world.

