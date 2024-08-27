SpaceX Delays Historic 'Polaris Dawn' Mission Over "Ground-Side Helium Leak" 

SpaceX scrubbed a rocket launch this morning that would carry four private astronauts to space, part of a historic mission dubbed "Polaris Dawn," which would perform the world's first commercial spacewalk.

"Teams are taking a closer look at a ground-side helium leak on the Quick Disconnect umbilical. Falcon and Dragon remain healthy and the crew continues to be ready for their multi-day mission to low-Earth orbit," SpaceX wrote on X late Monday night.

Teams are taking a closer look at a ground-side helium leak on the Quick Disconnect umbilical. Falcon and Dragon remain healthy and the crew continues to be ready for their multi-day mission to low-Earth orbit.



Next launch opportunity is no earlier than Wednesday, August 28 →… — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 27, 2024

SpaceX is now targeting Falcon 9's launch of Polaris Dawn to low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida around 0338 ET Wednesday morning. There are two additional launch opportunities within the four-hour window at 0523 ET and 0709 ET. A further backup launch window is available on Thursday.

During the five-day mission in LEO, the four-person crew led by billionaire Jared Isaacman, who is also personally funding the mission, "will reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown since the Apollo program and participate in the first-ever extravehicular activity (EVA) by commercial astronauts wearing SpaceX-developed EVA suits," Elon Musk's space company said.

"They will also conduct 36 research studies and experiments from 31 partner institutions designed to advance both human health on Earth and during long-duration spaceflight, and test Starlink laser-based communications in space," the private space company noted.

Meanwhile, NASA publicly called up SpaceX on Saturday to bring home the two-person crew of Boeing Starliner stranded on the International Space Station for more than two months. The return flight on SpaceX's Dragon will occur sometime in early 2025.