SpaceX Engineer In North Carolina Has Dire Warning: Biden-Harris' FEMA "Actively Blocking Shipments" For Relief 

A shocking firsthand account from a SpaceX engineer in storm-battered North Carolina reveals that Biden-Harris' Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) blocked shipments of critical goods for relief efforts into the region. There have been numerous reports this week of FEMA actively hindering relief efforts in the western part of the state, including threatening private helicopter pilots with arrests for conducting rescue missions. We also learned that the Biden-Harris administration drained FEMA funds to support illegal aliens, prioritizing non-citizens (future voters) over American citizens.

Around lunchtime, Elon Musk shared a dire message from one of his SpaceX engineers on the ground in the storm-ravaged state. Musk said, "FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!"

Musk shared a dire warning from one of his engineers on the ground:

"Hey Elon, update here on site of Asheville, NC. We have powered up two large operating bases for choppers to deliver goods into hands. We've deployed 300+ starlinks and outpour is it has saved many lives. "The big issue is FEMA is actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away to state they are their own. It's very real and scary how much they have taken control to stop people helping. We are blocked now on the shipments of new starlinks coming in until we get an escort from the fire dept. but that may not be enough."

Just received this note from a SpaceX engineer helping on the ground in North Carolina. @FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!



SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina right now and @FEMA is both failing to help AND won’t let others help. This is unconscionable!!



There are hundreds of reports of FEMA/FAA blocking flights. This literally just happened.



Radio transmissions from first responders in Mecklenburg County provided firsthand accounts of the government blocking relief efforts by private citizens. This is disturbing.

"FEMA's involvement has seriously complicated the rescue efforts," one X user wrote, citing individuals on the ground.

Just got off the phone a Pastor in the midst of the flooding in TN/NC. He is in one of the most devastated locations. He verified a few things about the situation:

- Almost all help is being done by private citizens, mainly churches.

Americans quickly understood by the end of the week the big theme in Biden-Harris' botched hurricane response efforts, very similar to the dismal response in East Palestine, Ohio, as explained by The Bishop of Mises Institute: "This horrific natural disaster is a reminder of the extent to which the regime [Biden-Harris] hates the people who live there."

Folks were even more shocked when the US Homeland Security secretary warned that FEMA funds were running dry for hurricane disaster funding. This is because the Biden-Harris team diverted $1.4 billion to address the migrant crisis they helped create through open southern border policies.

Prepper All Naturals on the ground

A group of citizen responders from Prepper All Naturals - a veteran-owned emergency food company which delivered $60,000 of meat and arranged for sanitary stations - reports that the scene is chaotic and unmanaged by FEMA.

"Things here are far worse than expected, or that is being reported. I won’t go into detail on the deaths. Too gruesome. There will also be more out there, especially in the remote places that will starve or die from disease," said team lead Scotty Clay. "Search and Rescue Team here this morning. The team in our vicinity found 135 dead yesterday. The death toll will be bad. Many were way up high in the trees."

Photo courtesy of Prepper All Naturals

"The damage is unprecedented. Many places look like a nuclear war zone, with more than I could count (e.g., fire station) just totally washed away. Nothing but dirt left."

Photo courtesy of Prepper All Naturals

Clay continued;

I remember going down to Winne and Beaumont after Rita hit. This is far far worse than that. How can that (hurricane force winds) happen 800 miles inland? It will be at least six months, and maybe as much as year or more in some places to get power, water, roads, bridges and communications restored.

He also suggested that "it will be at least two years to restore power in many areas." "In Chimney Rock, NC, there was a meeting this morning with FEMA. They plan to bull doze the entire town, bodies, and all. Some stuck in the trees there as well."

Even before the storm was churning in the Gulf of Mexico, the Biden-Harris administration of far-left radicals weaponized the FCC against Musk and blocked Starlink from a rural federal contract that would've supplied the state with 20,000 terminals. If these terminals had been active ahead of the storm and during its early days, they could've saved lives.

The Southeast should identify as 'Ukraine'...

... to get the proper response from White House officials who despise those living in the Southeast because they're Trump supporters.

So at first, they didn't help, and now they are *hindering* people from helping.



