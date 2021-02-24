"Spot's Rampage" Event Awakens Us With Reality Of Dystopian World Ahead 

A company called MSCHF has been responsible for the most absurd viral stunts and products throughout the internet. Their products range from a squeaking rubber chicken bong for smoking weed to Nike sneakers filled with Holy Water to a YouTube channel dedicated to a man eating mayonnaise.

MSCHF's latest stunt debuts Wednesday, Feb. 24, beginning at 1300 ET. The company allegedly bought a Boston Dynamics Spot robot and mounted a paintball gun to it.

Tomorrow's live stream event will allow attendees, randomly selected, to control the dystopic robot for two minutes. Those selected will be able to shoot a ".68cal paintball gun" mounted to Spot and aim at anything in an unknown "art gallery" for two minutes.

To summarize the company's manifesto. It said: "See Spot KILL!! Spot is an empathy-building tool, because: Cute and approachable!"

Here's the manifesto:

See Spot Run. It tops out at a blistering 3mph. See Spot Roll Over. Spot is an empathy missile, shaped like man's best friend and targeted straight at our fight or flight instinct. When killer robots come to America they will be wrapped in fur, carrying a ball. Spot is Rob Rhinehart's ideal pet: it never shits. Good Boy, Spot! Everyone in this world takes one look at cute little Spot and knows: this thing will definitely be used by police and the military to murder people. And what do police departments have? Strong unions! Spot is employee of the month. You never need to union bust a robot - but a robot can union bust you.

The manifesto continued, "Boston Dynamics and they HATED this idea." They said the robotics company even offered them two free robots to call off the event.

See Spot KILL!! Spot is an empathy building tool, because: Cute and approachable! We talked with Boston Dynamics and they HATED this idea. They said they would give us another TWO Spots for FREE if we took the gun off. That just made us want to do this even more and if our Spot stops working just know they have a backdoor override built into each and every one of these little robots. See Spot Fall Over And Freak Out. Quite an experience to live in fear, isn't it? That's what it is to be a slave. Our saving grace: Spot is evil but not very good at its job.

Boston Dynamics wasn't thrilled with the stunt. They released this statement last week:

MSCHF said the only "losers" of the event would be the "human race when remote-operated dogs of war become commonplace. As these war dogs become fixtures of militaries and militarized police, we will all learn a new meaning of fear: an oppressor who can pull the trigger without even needing to be physically present."

... and maybe MSCHF is on to something as the US Army continues to test, develop, and field autonomous war machines.