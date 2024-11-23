'Terminator' Robot Dog Now Equipped With Amphibious Capabilities 

The use of robotic dogs on modern battlefields in Eastern Europe and the Middle East has expanded rapidly. Over the past decade, we have thoroughly documented their growing presence and proliferation.

The latest quadruped robot designed for modern warfare is the Ghost Robotics V60. However, this is far from a typical robotic dog. A separate defense firm, Onyx Industries, has equipped the V60 with an autonomous maritime mobility system, enabling it to navigate rough terrain and traverse bodies of water—all while carrying a machine gun.

Last month, Onyx shared a short video on YouTube showcasing the V60's maritime mobility system in action.

"We're incredibly excited to share the next evolution of our systems—NAUT amphibious capabilities with SENTRY kinetic and ISR payloads. This integration on the Ghost Robotics V60 is just one example of the many options available," Onyx stated in the video's description.

On a separate note, we recently highlighted the terrifying capabilities of Deep Robotics' quadruped robot, which is equipped with wheels. Its mobility is nothing short of alarming.

The ever-increasing capabilities of these robotic dogs are becoming deeply concerning.