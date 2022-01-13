Tesla Owners Have "Buyers Remorse" As Cold Weather Knocks Out Heat

Some Tesla owners in North America are experiencing a complete loss of cabin heat as temperatures dive below freezing. The problem appears to be a faulty heat pump, leaving some people in a life-in-death situation as they could freeze to death.

CTV News reports issues with in-cabin heating are isolated to Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles. The problem began in Canada's prairie provinces around mid-December, which is about the time a cold weather pattern moved into the region.

Kelly Gibbons, who owns a 2022 Model 3, told CTV, "one day when it was -12°C in the cabin, I was just shivering, and seems like the only fix that I can get is if I pull over at the side of the highway."

"Worst case scenario, I might just have to start looking for another vehicle," Kelly said.

Other drivers have complained about failing heat pumps. People are tweeting images of their dashboard that show an alert that reads, "Cabin climate control system requires service -- Cabin heating/cooling limited or unavailable."

Well @elonmusk having some buyers remorse. Last Feb had our Model Y in the SC for a month with no heat. New Super-manifold and thought it was fixed. New set of sensors last week and now this. -30c in #Saskatchewan and a very cold 1 hr drive later we barely made the supercharger pic.twitter.com/JLJ7Pmzc0P — Mark Kroeker (@paateach) December 28, 2021

1/ I beg of you @elonmusk my @Tesla Model Y lost heat again, this time at -25c, less than 48hrs after getting it back from service. Two Supermanifolds, at least 3 sensors sets, expansion valves, software updates, a/c lines, what’s next? This is a third tow to the SC for no heat pic.twitter.com/ZYbP7buCei — Mark Kroeker (@paateach) January 9, 2022

This is so unacceptable! Car can Drive itself but the heat is not working?!? @Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/jRVmXERbjj — Hunain (@HighHunain) January 12, 2022

Our Model Y could have killed my family today when the heat stopped working in -40c Called service and the reset and auto didn’t fix. Hour away from any service. Luckily we had family in an ICE vehicle that I could put my 2 kids under 3yrs old in quickly. — Tyler Selvig (@TSelvig) December 30, 2021

Angie Dean, President of the Tesla Owner's Club of Alberta, said dozens of drivers across Alberta and Saskatchewan are dealing with heating issues.

There's been an ongoing issue with Model 3 and Model Y heat pump failures in cold weather. Tesla has introduced new heat pumps and an over-the-air update to fix the problem, but no resolution appears to be seen.

So if this is a known issue, why hasn't Tesla sent out warnings to customers so they can avoid these dangerous situations?