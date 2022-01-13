print-icon

Tesla Owners Have "Buyers Remorse" As Cold Weather Knocks Out Heat

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022 - 11:20 PM

Some Tesla owners in North America are experiencing a complete loss of cabin heat as temperatures dive below freezing. The problem appears to be a faulty heat pump, leaving some people in a life-in-death situation as they could freeze to death. 

CTV News reports issues with in-cabin heating are isolated to Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles. The problem began in Canada's prairie provinces around mid-December, which is about the time a cold weather pattern moved into the region. 

Kelly Gibbons, who owns a 2022 Model 3, told CTV, "one day when it was -12°C in the cabin, I was just shivering, and seems like the only fix that I can get is if I pull over at the side of the highway." 

 "Worst case scenario, I might just have to start looking for another vehicle," Kelly said. 

Other drivers have complained about failing heat pumps. People are tweeting images of their dashboard that show an alert that reads, "Cabin climate control system requires service -- Cabin heating/cooling limited or unavailable." 

Angie Dean, President of the Tesla Owner's Club of Alberta, said dozens of drivers across Alberta and Saskatchewan are dealing with heating issues. 

There's been an ongoing issue with Model 3 and Model Y heat pump failures in cold weather. Tesla has introduced new heat pumps and an over-the-air update to fix the problem, but no resolution appears to be seen. 

So if this is a known issue, why hasn't Tesla sent out warnings to customers so they can avoid these dangerous situations?

