Tesla Robotaxi Prototype Reportedly Maneuvering Around LA Studio 

An image of a heavily camouflaged vehicle navigating Warner Bros. Discovery Studios in Los Angeles has surfaced on X. This comes ahead of the Tesla Robotaxi's big unveiling in early October on the studio's grounds.

According to the EV blog Teslarati:

The Tesla hacker's observations were seemingly confirmed by r/TeslaMotors subreddit member u/dent3dwheel, who noted that for the last week, Tesla has been driving a fleet of test vehicles around the Warner Brothers Studio. These comments were reiterated by another member of the subreddit, u/boopitysmopp, who noted that he works in the area and he has been watching the Tesla fleet's activities when he leaves at night. Interestingly enough, the r/TeslaMotors subreddit member also claimed that Tesla seemed to be testing a small vehicle that was heavily disguised. The Tesla fan shared a photo of the mysterious car, which was covered in bright yellow wrap and what appeared to be dummy body panels. Eagle-eyed Tesla fans, however, observed that the vehicle actually looks quite similar to the Robotaxi concept image teased in Walter Isaacson's Elon Musk biography.

Here's the image of what some say is the Robotaxi in a canary yellow wrap that heavily manipulates the vehicle's shape.

🔥🔥🔥 Tesla Robotaxi/CyberCab spotted with heavy camouflage during testing at Warner Bros. studio! pic.twitter.com/nr89KKcItn — Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) September 13, 2024

🚨BREAKING 🚨

Woah Tesla is testing this heavily camouflaged Cybercab robotaxi on the Warner Brothers lot.



We’ll see the reveal on 10/10! pic.twitter.com/DDpR3hKLJk — Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) September 13, 2024

Hmm.

🔥 Tesla has shown many pictures of the work-in-progress Robotaxi, aka CyberCab, in its latest video for shareholders, featuring:

✅ Interior design

✅ Two-seat configuration

✅ Sketches of exterior design

✅ Likely rear diffuser (first body part to appear) pic.twitter.com/zIn1qv7Y4H — Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) May 21, 2024

Let's see, indeed...

The Grok version of Tesla cybercab robotaxi.

Let’s see how this design matches with the final unveiling event. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/9WOQVsMLjl — alpha CAPCOM (@alphacapcom) September 13, 2024

The launch date for the Robotaxi was initially planned for August 8, but Elon Musk pushed it to October 8 because of what he noted on X as an "important design change to the front, and extra time allows us to show off a few other things."

Requested what I think is an important design change to the front, and extra time allows us to show off a few other things — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2024

Late last month, Bloomberg reported that Tesla would unveil the Robotaxi on the studio's 110-acre lot, which holds 29 sound stages, including fake suburban towns.

JPMorgan analysts told clients in June, "Tesla's delayed next-generation platform in our view, implies timing could be some years away)."