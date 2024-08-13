Tesla's 1950s-Style Drive-In Supercharger In Hollywood Takes Shape 

The next generation of Tesla Supercharger stations could feature a restaurant, drive-in movie theater, and dozens of charging bays. Tesla seems eager to spice up the currently dull charging experience and possibly open up new revenue streams for the company.

Auto blog Drive Tesla Canada has been tracking the progress of Tesla's Hollywood Diner and Supercharger project, located at 7001 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Source: JoshWest247

"Plans reveal the company is building unique destination for Tesla owners, including a two-story restaurant with seating for over 200 diners and a separate theater area that accommodates up to 77 guests," Drive Tesla Canada said, adding, "Those guests, and Tesla owners plugged in at one of the Supercharger posts, will be able to watch movies on two towering 45-foot LED screens located in the parking lot."

Construction began about one year ago, and as the project draws closer to completion, Tesla recently published its first job opening for the diner.

A video published days ago by YouTuber JoshWest247 shows the 1950s-esque drive-in Supercharging station has taken shape.

This new deluxe Tesla charging station prototype could eventually be rolled out across major metro areas, enhancing the charging experience for drivers and creating a new revenue stream for the company.