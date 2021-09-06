These Are The Best Universities In The World

The latest global university ranking has been released by Times Higher Education, putting the UK's Oxford University at the top of the pile.

Institutions are ranked based on five indicators: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

You will find more infographics at Statista

On this basis, the UK and United States completely dominate the top of the list, with only one other country represented in the first 15 - Switzerland with ETH Zurich in 15th place.