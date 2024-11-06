These Are The Countries That Believe In Aliens The Most

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, visualizes the results of an Ipsos poll that asked adults whether they thought aliens would visit Earth.

The survey consisted of 24,471 adults across 36 countries, conducted between October and November, 2022.

Where E.T.’s Existence Would be Most Accepted

India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE had the highest share of respondents who believe an alien visit would be likely.

Country Likely (%) No response Unlikely 🇮🇳 India 43 17 40 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 38 19 43 🇦🇪 UAE 36 23 41 🇹🇭 Thailand 29 25 46 🇨🇴 Colombia 26 23 51 🇨🇳 China 25 10 65 🇵🇪 Peru 23 21 56 🇮🇩 Indonesia 22 16 62 🇸🇬 Singapore 22 21 57 🇲🇽 Mexico 21 23 56 🇲🇾 Malaysia 21 23 56 🇹🇷 Turkey 20 18 62 🇿🇦 South Africa 19 19 62 🇧🇷 Brazil 19 18 63 🇨🇱 Chile 19 19 62 🇦🇷 Argentina 18 26 56 🇩🇰 Denmark 18 11 71 🇺🇸 U.S. 17 19 64 🇩🇪 Germany 17 11 72 🇦🇺 Australia 16 13 71 🇮🇪 Ireland 15 11 74 🇪🇸 Spain 15 17 68 🇸🇪 Sweden 15 10 75 🇮🇹 Italy 13 15 72 🇷🇴 Romania 13 20 67 🇫🇷 France 12 15 73 🇰🇷 South Korea 12 13 75 🇭🇺 Hungary 12 16 72 🇨🇦 Canada 12 18 70 🇳🇱 Netherlands 11 11 78 🇬🇧 UK 10 12 78 🇨🇭 Switzerland 10 13 77 🇮🇱 Israel 10 12 78 🇵🇱 Poland 10 14 76 🇧🇪 Belgium 10 11 79 🇯🇵 Japan 8 24 68

It’s hard to ascertain any one reason these three countries believe in aliens so strongly. It may be due to rich mythologies where the acceptance of various gods, djinn, and other magical beings translates into acceptance of alien life.

There might also be a religious element at play. Ongoing discussions about what the Quran states about other forms of life, except for humans, have generated interest on the internet.

It could also be an effect of mass media: the Star Wars movies, for example, were very popular in India.

However, the same influence for some countries clearly doesn’t work for others. The U.S., home to Hollywood—which seems to release at least one movie about aliens a year—sits firmly middle of the pack.

And then there’s Japan, where only 8% of those surveyed believed a visit was likely.

This is somewhat surprising, given the country’s strong technological advancements and fascination with futuristic themes in popular culture.

So… Do Aliens Exist?

NASA has said that so far, no credible evidence exists for extraterrestrial life. And despite multiple “strange light sightings,” over the years, the Department of Defense’s most recent report states there’s no “verifiable evidence” that all the “unidentified anomalous phenomena” (a new term for UFOs) actually represents alien life.

However, as a case study for probability, the odds of humans being the only advanced civilization in the whole universe is one in ten billion trillion. Or really, really, small.

So, purely mathematically, the chances of alien life existing are likely.

Now whether they’d visit—is another question entirely.

