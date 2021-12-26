TikTok Wins Internet's Most Visited Site 2021

TikTok overtook Google as the most popular website in 2021, according to web security company Cloudflare's 2021 Year in Review for internet traffic.

The video-sharing app, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., was everywhere this year. Its secretive algorithm has hooked more than one billion monthly users, contributing to its popularity. Last year, the app "only ranked #7 or #8" on Cloudflare's list, quickly climbed the ladder to nab the top spot, according to the company.

"It was on February 17, 2021, that TikTok got the top spot for a day," Cloudflare wrote in the report. "Back in March, TikTok got a few more days and also in May, but it was after August 10, 2021, that TikTok took the lead on most days. There were some days when Google was #1, but October and November were mostly TikTok's days, including on Thanksgiving (November 25) and Black Friday (November 26)."

Behind TikTok this year, Cloudflare ranked Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, Twitter, and WhatsApp, in that order.

Here's TikTok's rank that accelerated to the number one spot by late year.

TikTok has also displaced Facebook as the most popular social media website.

TikTok's dominance is changing how social media works and has become a threat to US Big Tech.