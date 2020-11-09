"Transportation History" - First Humans Travel Through Virgin Hyperloop

Virgin Hyperloop has completed a historic passenger ride of a levitating pod system that zoomed through the Nevada desert, the company said in a statement on Nov. 08.

Josh Giegel, CTO and Co-Founder, and Sara Luchian, Director of Passenger Experience at Virgin Hyperloop, were the world's first humans to ride in the new form of transportation.

Here's the video of Giegel and Luchian riding in a pod in a vacuum environment as it travels across a 500-meter test track in Nevada, reaching speeds around 100 mph.

"I had the true pleasure of seeing history made before my very eyes," said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and Group Chairman and Chief Executive of DP World.

Despite low speeds, Hyperloop envisions a future where the pods will allow people to travel across California, or even the country, at more than 600 mph. Hyperloop views the test as a significant milestone and another step towards commercialization.

The test comes one month after we reported a former coal mine in West Virginia would be the site of Hyperloop's new Hyperloop Certification Center and test track. Construction of the facility will begin construction in 2022 on a former coal mine site in Tucker and Grant Counties, West Virginia, with safety certification by 2025 and commercial operations by 2030.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group, said, "for the past few years, the Virgin Hyperloop team has been working on turning its groundbreaking technology into reality."

Branson continued: "With today's successful test, we have shown that this spirit of innovation will in fact change the way people everywhere live, work, and travel in the years to come."