Uncrewed Blue Origin Launch Suffers Mid-Flight "Anomaly"

Update (1117ET): "We're responding to an issue this morning at our Launch Site One location in West Texas. This was a payload mission with no astronauts on board. The capsule escape system functioned as designed," Blue Origin tweeted.

A New Shepard mission carrying research projects experienced a mid-flight "anomaly" during its launch at Blue Origin's west Texas site.

The uncrewed capsule separated from the booster a little more than a minute into the flight.

In a live stream broadcast on YouTube, Blue Origin's host said an "anomaly" occurred but didn't specify the reason.

"This wasn't planned. We do not have any details, but our crew capsule was able to escape successfully," the host said.

Watch the moment the uncrewed capsule separates from the booster.

Blue Origin has said the capsule has successfully landed via parachutes.

*Developing...