US Accuses China Of Developing Brain Control Technology

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Brain Control Blacklist

Over alleged brain-control weaponry, the Biden Administration Blacklists 34 Chinese Entities.

The Biden administration said Thursday it imposed trade restrictions on more than 30 Chinese research institutes and entities over human rights violations and the alleged development of technologies, such as brain-control weapons, that undermine U.S. national security. The Commerce Department accused China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 of its research institutes of using biotechnology “to support Chinese military end uses and end users, to include purported brain-control weaponry,” according to a notice in the Federal Register.

The Washington Post had these interesting comments.

“The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “Unfortunately, [China] is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups. We cannot allow U.S. commodities, technologies, and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to U.S. national security.” The State Department has deemed as “genocide” China’s repression of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, which includes the use of forced labor and sterilization. The U.S. intelligence community has said that China has established a “high tech surveillance system” across Xinjiang “as part of its apparatus of oppression,” said a senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity. As a part of that system, authorities not only use biometric facial recognition for mass surveillance, but also have collected DNA samples from all Xinjiang residents ages 12 to 65, the official said. Under China’s “military civil fusion” strategy, Beijing is seeking to use emerging biotechnologies to support future military applications, including sponsoring research on gene editing, human performance enhancement, brain machine interfaces and biological materials, the official said. “We’ve had concerns about China’s activity in the biotechnology space for quite a while,” the official said, adding that targeting firms and bolstering the U.S. biotechnology sector will be a “continued area of focus for us.”

"The Official, Said ....." What Official? Brain Machine Interfaces?

Somehow the WaPo managed to write up its lead paragraph as follows:

The Biden administration said Thursday it is adding China’s top military medical research institute to an export blacklist in response to concerns about Beijing’s use of emerging technologies such as biometrics and brain-control weapons in ways that U.S. officials say threaten national security.

Federal Register

In a very lengthy sentence that names companies that are blacklisted, the actual statement by the Federal Register says "its eleven research institutes use biotechnology processes to support Chinese military end uses and end users, to include purported brain-control weaponry. This activity is contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests under § 744.11(b) of the EAR."

I have no idea what China is or isn't doing, nor it seems does the Federal Register. The word "brain" appears only once in the document preceded immediately by the word "purported".

What's Going On?

The Biden administration wants to sanction China over human rights abuses just as Trump sanctioned China over trade disputes.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at how mind control works in the US.

Build Back Better Costs Nothing

I Won Big

It's Transitory

Yeah Right!

Yellen was still sticking with the transitory meme as late as October 21. She had to, because that is what Biden wanted.

It's now so ridiculous, even Fed Chair Jerome Powell is willing to throw the word away. Yellen officially tossed it as well.

Now the "yeah, right" messages is from Biden who still says Build Back Better costs nothing (amusingly he also says it's fully paid for), and BBB will not add anything to inflation.

Nearly all the Democrats go along with this nonsense for one of two reasons (It supports what they want, they are dumb enough to believe anything their president says).

Regarding the latter, most people will believe anything the leaders of their political party says, no matter how ridiculous.

Repeating Lies

Repeat the lies enough times and even some of the initial skeptics will start believing nearly anything.

Heck, an entire legion of complete fools actually believes rising inflation is a good thing while simultaneously moaning about it!

That's how brain control works in practice.

