Video Shows Tesla Semi Truck Broken Down On Highway Just Six Weeks Before Deliveries

Elon Musk has just six weeks before beverage giant PepsiCo takes delivery of the first Tesla Semi, an all-electric class 8 truck -- and a new video posted online of a seemingly broken down prototype truck on a highway in Northern California may suggest some kinks need to be worked out before production is ramped up.

Footage posted on YouTube shows a Semi on the side of an on-ramp in Fremont, California – near Tesla's factory. It's unclear if the Semi ran out of electricity or experienced a mechanical problem, but one thing is sure: a Tesla service vehicle is parked behind the truck, which indicates something went wrong.

Last week, Musk tweeted PepsiCo would begin receiving the Semi on Dec. 1.

Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st! pic.twitter.com/gq0l73iGRW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

"500-mile range and super fun to drive," Musk tweeted.

The Semi was revealed to the public five years ago and experienced delay after delay. The latest footage of a brokedown prototype truck doesn't exactly instill confidence in the degree of reliability of the first generation of this truck.

Good luck, PepsiCo.