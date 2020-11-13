Watch: Are Phone Networks Now Censoring Links About Election Fraud?

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A video posted to Twitter shows a woman attempting to send a URL about alleged vote fraud to an iPhone but the message going undelivered, prompting claims that phone networks are now censoring links.

“BREAKING: Messages about election fraud are being censored via text message,” claims the woman. “Here is 100% proof! GEyesgle Green apple or Verizon or all are the culprit. More testing is needed to figure out which company(s) is censoring text messages about the fraud! We have hit peak level censorship!”

The clip shows her sending normal text messages from an Android phone to an iPhone, but when she attempts to send a link about alleged vote fraud from thedonald.win website, the message is not delivered to the iPhone, despite the Android phone saying it had been delivered.

The woman is then able to send an edited version of the link that isn’t a direct URL to the iPhone, but when she attempts to send it back from the iPhone to the Android phone with the URL active, the message is not delivered.

“Imagine if the phone company could just end your call because of the content of your conversation! Or if they could remove links because of th….oh…shit,” commented one respondent.

The other explanation is that the phone company or Google could just be censoring all links from thedonald.win.

As we previously reported, back in August Republican Congressional candidate Laura Loomer accused Comcast and its subsidiary Xfinity of banning her from sending out texts and emails to voters.

Loomer explained how Comcast in Palm Beach County has banned her campaign from sending out communications to voters by labeling them “dangerous content” and not delivering the messages.

