Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Launches Classified Payload For Space Force

Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022 - 01:42 PM

Update (0950ET):

Both boosters have successfully landed. 

Update (0946ET):

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket's side boosters have separated. 

Update (0942ET):

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket has lifted off the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. 

The world's most powerful rocket carries a classified payload for the Space Force. 

You can watch the Falcon Heavy launch live here:

The launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is expected at 0941 ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If all goes well, a classified payload for the US Space Force will be catapulted into low-Earth orbit. 

"Falcon Heavy rolling up the ramp ahead of tomorrow's targeted launch of the USSF-44 mission; weather is 90% favorable for liftoff," SpaceX tweeted Monday evening. 

SpaceX then tweeted a video of the Falcon Heavy being lifted into a vertical position around midnight. 

Space Launch Delta 45, the official account of Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, warned of a "double sonic boom" during this morning's launch. 

"Please be advised, tomorrow morning's launch will be followed by a double sonic boom. This will occur shortly after launch, as the boosters land on landing zone 1 and landing zone 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station," the space agency said. 

USSF-44 will be just the fourth-ever Falcon Heavy mission and its first since June 2019. The world's most powerful rocket in operation can lift a 140,000-pound payload to low-Earth orbit and beyond. There were no further details on the classified payload for the Space Force. 

