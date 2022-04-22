Watch: Tesla On 'Autopilot Summons' Hits Private Jet

A video posted on Twitter went absolutely viral in hours on Friday morning because it shows the stupidity of people who have too much faith in Tesla's autonomous driver assistance system, also known as "Autopilot."

Twitter account "Phylan" tweeted security camera footage of what appears to be a Tesla crossover (Model Y) or SUV (Model X) driving straight into a multi-million dollar private jet at an airport.

"Lol, someone tried to summon their Tesla via autopilot at an aviation trade show and it crashed into a 3 million dollar jet," the tweet read.

lol someone tried to summon their Tesla via autopilot at an aviation trade show and it crashed into a 3 million dollar jet pic.twitter.com/ae1Th49YsG — waffle party planner (@Phylan) April 22, 2022

One commenter on the tweet said: "All the AI trainers at tesla are groaning that they have to start training on airplanes."

"Wow, it's not the back end of a fire truck," someone else said. For some context, at least one Tesla with Autopilot engaged crashed in the back of a firetruck on a Florida highway several years ago.

Another person said: "A robot-guided EV running into a private jet on Earth Day is pretty on-the-nose, actually."

Besides a Tesla on Autopilot hitting a private jet (maybe the first time ever), federal regulators in the US have increased scrutiny around the driving feature as a number of accidents concerning the automated driving feature have occurred.