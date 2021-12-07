Watch: YouTuber Straps Rocket Engines To Tesla Model S

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted in 2018 that a future Tesla Roadster will have a "SpaceX option package" with "10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around the car" to improve performance. More than three years later, there is still no Roadster that we've seen. However, YouTuber Warped Perception couldn't wait any longer, so he built his own.

Warped Perception mounted three miniature jet engines on the back of his Tesla Model S P85 electric vehicle, right below the spoiler, in a neutral pressure zone. He said the placement of the engines allows them to be ignited anytime and avoid damage from windmilling.

In the first test, he flipped the jet engines to full thrust while cruising in neutral down a highway. He was able to record the speed of the Tesla incrementally climbed.

The second test was a series of 0-60 mph launches. Under electric power, the car achieved 0-60 mph time of 4.38 seconds. He shaved off an entire second at 3.32 seconds with thrusters engaged under full electric power.

Warped Perception believes with some more fine-tuning, he could make the Tesla run in the low 2 seconds on a 0-60 mph launch.