World's First Space-Based Entertainment Studio To Be Launched In 2024

The company co-producing Tom Cruise's upcoming space movie revealed on Thursday new plans for the world's first space-based entertainment studio that will attach to the International Space Station (ISS).

Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), co-founded by producers Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, hired Texas-based Axiom Space, Inc. to build a module named SEE-1, which will dock with the Axiom Station, the commercial side of the ISS, in December 2024.

SEE-1's low-orbit microgravity environment will host television, sports events, films, and music and allow content creators to record 250 miles above Earth.

"SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space. "It will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure, which will unleash a new world of creativity," Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky said.

SEE COO Richard Johnston spoke about "creating the next-generation entertainment venue in space opens countless doors to create incredible new content and make these dreams a reality." The move is likely the birthing of the space industry.

Axiom Station is expected to separate from the ISS in 2028, and the studio module is about 20% of the station's overall volume.

"Adding a dedicated entertainment venue to Axiom Station's commercial capabilities in the form of SEE-1 will expand the station's utility as a platform for a global user base and highlight the range of opportunities the new space economy offers," Michael Suffredini, Axiom's CEO, said.

From Apollo 13 to Gravity to Interstellar to The Martian...visual effects have already taken audiences into space on an unbelievable level. So it makes absolutely no sense to build a studio in space (from a cost analysis perspective).