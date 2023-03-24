Zero Dark Trump

Authored by Michael Shellenberger and Leighton Woodhouse via 'Public' Substack,

Since he first announced last Saturday that he would be arrested by New York City police the following Tuesday, millions of Trump-obsessed Americans have now waited nearly a week for the big day to arrive.

This may be the only chance in a lifetime for so-called journalists like us to write ledes like:

“The former president may be perp-walked for paying hush money to a porn star.”

But even before the big day arrived, the overproduction of elites had created an overproduction of “deep fakes,” made by A.I., of Trump being arrested.

Deep fake by Eliot Higgins

Naturally, Trump supporters were having none of it.

“As per sources on the ground,” tweeted another deep faker, @MadMikeOfficial, “Trump has taken command of the NYPD and has become the undisputed warlord of Manhattan.”

Deep fake by @MadMikeOfficial

Wait, Wait It’s Even Weirder Than That

The people who have taken upon themselves the great burden of spying on and censoring their fellow citizens for wrongthink — the hall monitors within the Censorship Industrial Complex — have been warning for years that deep fakes like the Trump images above would result in “disinformation” campaigns and “influence operations” by “malign actors.”

Funny, then, that it was one of the leading members of the Censorship Industrial Complex, Eliot Higgins of the creepy Bellingcat, who was the first to create and tweet out the Trump deep fakes.

Here’s his best one:

Another deep fake by Eliot Higgins

“Making pictures of Trump getting arrested while waiting for Trump's arrest,” tweeted Higgins cheerily. “This blew up etc, so donate to Bellingcat so we can catch bad guys and make scenes like this real.”

Higgins’ Bellingcat has been funded by the U.S. government’s National Endowment for Democracy, a widely-acknowledged C.I.A. front group, that is supposed to act nonpartisan, at least in public.

Watching Higgins use deep fake disinformation to attack his political enemies was a bit like learning the homophobic preacher was caught with a choir boy.

“Ironic,” responded a Twitter user to Higgins, “that YOU'RE the bad guy, in this case (fake pictures, spread across the internet..yeah, you said it was "AI created", but you KNEW, people would believe it!”

“Well,” responded Higgins, “I can't help stupid.”

Read more here...