100 Million Americans In Path Of Dangerous Winter Storm

A massive winter storm could impact upwards of 100 million people across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast during the latter part of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

National Weather Service (NWS) issued winter storm warnings for 19 states, with some areas over the Appalachians could experience a snowfall rate of 1-3 inches per hour.

"A major Winter Storm will impact the eastern U.S. on Sunday into Monday. The highest snowfall totals are expected along the spine of the Appalachians as well as across the lower Great Lakes. The most significant icing is expected over the Carolinas this morning. Significant impacts to travel across these regions are expected," NWS warned.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for these states: New York, Ohio, Vermont, Virginia, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Maryland, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and the District of Columbia.

AccuWeather expects 6-12 inches of snow along the Appalachians and even into Ohio and western New York. There's a strong likelihood that snow accumulations of 3 feet could be seen at higher elevations in the Appalachians, Adirondacks, the Green and White mountains, and parts of southwestern New York near Lake Ontario.

Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Scranton, Pennsylvania; Buffalo, Binghamton, Albany and Syracuse, New York; Morgantown, West Virginia; Cleveland; Pittsfield, Massachusetts; Burlington, Vermont; and Caribou, Maine; all face accumulating snow through Monday. As for metro areas along the I-95 corridor, expect 1-3 inches of snow, with a mixture of ice and rain. The heaviest snowfalls will be in the interior Northeast.

On Friday, weather models forecasted the heaviest snowfall would be west of the I-95 corridor -- so far, they're right.