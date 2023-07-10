print-icon
"1,000-Year Rainfall Event" Batters Hudson Valley With Flash Floods

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jul 10, 2023 - 12:55 PM

Severe storms dumped heavy rain across New York State on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, people woke up in some areas to impassable roads, flooded homes, stranded vehicles, and other damage. At least one death was confirmed by authorities overnight. 

The Hudson Valley area is the most affected by the storm. Meteorologists say the region that stretches along the Hudson River from Westchester County to Albany received upwards of five and eight inches of rain in six hours. Some called yesterday's rainfall event a "once-in-1,000-year rainfall event." 

Footage of the flooding from Hudson Valley is shocking. 

On Sunday night, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for Orange and Ontario Counties. She said there were reports of "missing individuals." 

State Senator James Skoufis, who represents Orange County, confirmed at least one person has died from flash floods. 

"Significant flooding in Stony Point — homes and cars — and many people evacuated. ... roadways have been flooded and washed out," Rep. Mike Lawler, who represents New York's Hudson Valley area, tweeted. 

The storms impacted a large swath of the Northeast. At one point, more than 42 million people were under flood watches. 

