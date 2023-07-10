"1,000-Year Rainfall Event" Batters Hudson Valley With Flash Floods

Severe storms dumped heavy rain across New York State on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, people woke up in some areas to impassable roads, flooded homes, stranded vehicles, and other damage. At least one death was confirmed by authorities overnight.

The Hudson Valley area is the most affected by the storm. Meteorologists say the region that stretches along the Hudson River from Westchester County to Albany received upwards of five and eight inches of rain in six hours. Some called yesterday's rainfall event a "once-in-1,000-year rainfall event."

A once-in-1,000 year rainfall event has occurred in the last 6 hours in the Lower Hudson Valley, north of #NYC. Up to 8 inches of rain has fallen in just 6 hours in the region, particularly from Peekskill to Woodbury. Major flooding is ongoing. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/OlM0G1lrlM — Craig Ceecee, Ph.D. (@CC_StormWatch) July 9, 2023

Extreme rainfall and flooding in New York's Hudson Valley this afternoon and evening. https://t.co/KnxkeQLloU — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 10, 2023

Footage of the flooding from Hudson Valley is shocking.

Route 218 from cornwall to West point is gone pic.twitter.com/zdxMJAkQ7M — NsfwWx ❄️ (@NsfwWx) July 10, 2023

‼️ Current scene in West Point, New York / Hudson Valley 🌊



The radar estimates that over 10 inches of rain fell today, nearly the amount that typically falls over an entire summer!



🔗 Ben Noll pic.twitter.com/Io23sAE3Ka — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) July 10, 2023

Parts of the Hudson Valley are dealing with rising waters, devastating floods, and tragic loss of life. My heart breaks for our community and the families and business owners whose lives have been upended by this extreme weather event. Please know I will be with you every single… pic.twitter.com/DYwXOi2esk — Pat Ryan 🇺🇸 (@PatRyanUC) July 10, 2023

Terrible scenes out of the Highland Falls/West Point area. Flash Flood Emergency in effect.



Video via Nydia pic.twitter.com/q4YugG3zXl — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) July 9, 2023

USA – State of Emergency After Deadly Floods in New York



195.83 mm (7.71 inches) of rain recorded at West Point, NYhttps://t.co/m6wDYJTI3e via @FloodList pic.twitter.com/Reu8aqcStB — FloodList (@FloodList) July 10, 2023

On Sunday night, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for Orange and Ontario Counties. She said there were reports of "missing individuals."

I have announced a State of Emergency for Orange County, which has experienced life-threatening flooding over the past few hours.



We are in close communication with local officials and State agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts. ⬇️ — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 10, 2023

State Senator James Skoufis, who represents Orange County, confirmed at least one person has died from flash floods.

"Significant flooding in Stony Point — homes and cars — and many people evacuated. ... roadways have been flooded and washed out," Rep. Mike Lawler, who represents New York's Hudson Valley area, tweeted.

Significant flooding in Stony Point — homes and cars — and many people evacuated. Thank you to all of our first responders on the scene. Everyone stay off the roads, as the flash flood warning is still in effect and roadways have been flooded and washed out. pic.twitter.com/8DCVRvxVDY — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) July 9, 2023

The storms impacted a large swath of the Northeast. At one point, more than 42 million people were under flood watches.