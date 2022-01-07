2,200 Flights Canceled As Winter Storm Pounds Northeast

Friday brought more bad news for airlines and their customers with 2,200 flight cancellations as a winter storm blanketed mid-Atlantic and Northeast states and staffing shortages due to COVID-19 infections. Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue, and regional carrier SkyWest Airlines are the hardest hit this morning, according to data provided by FlightAware.

FlightAware showed most of the canceled flights originated at Northeast airports, such as LaGuardia, Boston Logan International, John F. Kennedy International, and Newark Liberty International.

The high number of cancellations is a multiprong issue. First, crew shortages showed no signs of easing two weeks after beginning on Christmas Eve due to Omicron. Second, a winter storm dumped accumulating snow over the Tri-State region.

Flight delays and cancellations are likely to worsen throughout the day and spill over into Saturday.