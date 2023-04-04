35 Million At Risk Of Another Burst Of Tornadic Activity For Midwest, South

Following the deadly tornadoes that claimed the lives of 32 people just days ago, the Midwest and South regions are forecasted to receive another round of severe weather on Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday.

The Weather Channel reports dangerous straight-line storms are possible in areas from southeast Minnesota, southern Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana southward to portions of Missouri, Arkansas, eastern Oklahoma, and eastern Texas. These storms might pack high winds, large hail, and tornadoes. There's a risk some areas might experience tornadoes as strong as EF-2 or winds above 111 mph.

National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Byrd told NBC News, "If the storms do form ... they have the potential for very large-scale and strong tornadoes."

NBC News' weather unit warned about 35 million people would be in the path of Tuesday's storm.

Here are the highest-impact areas for today:

By Wednesday, the storm traverses east, pushing into the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and mid-South, including Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Memphis. NBC News' weather unit said about 58 million would be in the path of tomorrow's expected storm path.

Further north, this same system will dump accumulating snow and unleash blizzards across the Northern Plains and upper Midwest this week.