50 Million Americans Under Severe Weather Threat Into Weekend

Tens of millions of Americans are at risk of severe thunderstorms for the next several days. Accuweather forecasters say residents in the central Plains and the Gulf Coast to the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic could experience wicked weather, including heavy rains, high winds, hail, flooding, and even isolated tornados.

On Wednesday evening, severe storms erupted across the Plains. Multiple tornados were reported, with the worst damage across the southern part of the Oklahoma City metro area. At least two deaths were confirmed.

Extreme Meteorologist @ReedTimmerAccu captured intense video of a #tornado moving through Cole, Oklahoma. #OKwx



Timmer reported at least four homes were damaged. https://t.co/AskARxxrkj pic.twitter.com/6yIdunHC8n — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 20, 2023

Accuweather meteorologists expect severe storms from northeastern Texas to southern Wisconsin today, including in Chicago, St. Louis, and Little Rock, Arkansas metro areas. They noted more intense storms are expected from southern Missouri to central Texas. The timing of thunderstorms will be later this evening.

Flash flood threats are posted through Friday for eastern Texas and Louisiana to western Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Another storm emerges Friday and is expected traverse parts of the Gulf Coast to portions of the Appalachians, eastern Great Lakes, and even the Atlantic coast into the weekend.

"There is some question as to whether the energy and moisture will be released primarily in the form of a period of heavy rain or a round of severe thunderstorms as the system travels northeastward from the Gulf coast this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

On Saturday, upwards of 30 million people could be at risk of heavy rains and thunderstorms along the Atlantic Seaboard.

Rain is welcomed for the mid-Alantic area, where a moderate drought has developed.

