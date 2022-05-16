60 Million People In Path Of Severe Storms, Isolated Tornados Across Northeast 

Severe thunderstorms, including the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, and even tornadoes, are forecasted for much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center warns of a severe weather threat "late afternoon into this evening from central/eastern New York and western/central New England south into the Mid Atlantic region."

"Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible," NWS said. The forecast map shows that Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City are in the storm's direct path.

NWS meteorologist Dominic Ramunni told Bloomberg that the storm would arrive in the New York City area between 1500 to 1700 ET.

"Wind is going to be the primary concern, but we also cannot rule out larger hail and even a possible tornado," Ramunni said.

WaPo says some 60 million people face threats of severe weather today.