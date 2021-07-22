"Alarming Forecasts" Show US Agricultural Belt In For 15-Day Dry Spell

Meteorologists at private weather forecaster BAMWX have sounded the alarm of troubling new forecasts for the US' agricultural belt for the next 15 days.

Kirk Hinz, the chief meteorologist at BAMWX, said rising temperatures and drier conditions would be present across the midwestern US, approximately covering western Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, eastern Nebraska, and eastern Kansas, which corn and soybeans are dominating crops.

He said the forecasts for the next 15 days are "alarming:"

"Somewhat of an alarming forecast. Roughly 60% of the Ag belt is looking at only a 30-40% chance of seeing 1"+ of rain the next 15 days. Its not often you see the American ensemble out to 15 days this dry."

This is bad news for crops.

The GFS & CMC models at the same time have the same setup overall.



The GFS is the most aggressive solution which isn't typical.



The GFS & CMC models at the same time have the same setup overall. The GFS is the most aggressive solution which isn't typical. Regardless all data honing in on hot and dry next week.

We noted earlier this month that expanding drought conditions during a crucial time of the year ahead of corn pollination is a significant concern for yields. Here's what happens to corn if pollination is unsuccessful.

Here's the US Drought Monitor, which shows much of the Western US and parts of the ag belt are in some form of drought.

The ag belt remains in a drought with no signs of relief in sight for the next 15 days as the most crucial time of the year for corn development is underway.