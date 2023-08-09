"Apocalyptic Scene": Out-Of-Control Wildfire Spreads On Hawaii's Maui Island

Shocking footage of an out-of-control wildfire burning in Hawaii has been shared on Twitter, showing the devastation.

The epicenter of the destruction is in the Hawaiian town of Lahaina on the island of Maui. CBS News said, "People were jumping into the water to escape flames and smoke from a wind-fueled wildfire."

Strong wind and dry conditions have been fueling the fire. As of early Wednesday local time, fires were active in Lahaina, Kula, North Kohala, and South Kohala.

BREAKING: Fires are spreading rapidly across western Maui. We have reports of residents jumping into the ocean to avoid the flames in Lahaina. The blaze is so strong that the smoke plume is appearing on the radar.



Acting governor Sylvia Luke declared an emergency on Tuesday and activated the National Guard to help with evacuation efforts.

Here's footage from Lahaina:

This is what it looked like earlier on Maui. If you've been to my hometown of Lahaina...I fear it is no longer. I dread what it will look like in the morning. An apocalyptic scene is unfolding due to the fires raging across my island. Please pray for us. pic.twitter.com/88V2kjjpyV — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 (@HawaiiDelilah) August 9, 2023

This is Lahaina town, the popular tourist town on the island. (Not my video.) Apartments and stores have burned down. pic.twitter.com/msvj6lPgIg — Shayla Maddox 🎨🏝️ (@shaylamaddox) August 9, 2023

#BREAKING: Fire destroys buildings and triggers explosion on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui. Video Credit: Alan Dickar on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/skSjd6cbfE — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) August 9, 2023

