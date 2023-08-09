print-icon
"Apocalyptic Scene": Out-Of-Control Wildfire Spreads On Hawaii's Maui Island

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Aug 09, 2023 - 04:05 PM

Shocking footage of an out-of-control wildfire burning in Hawaii has been shared on Twitter, showing the devastation. 

The epicenter of the destruction is in the Hawaiian town of Lahaina on the island of Maui. CBS News said, "People were jumping into the water to escape flames and smoke from a wind-fueled wildfire."

Strong wind and dry conditions have been fueling the fire. As of early Wednesday local time, fires were active in Lahaina, Kula, North Kohala, and South Kohala. 

Acting governor Sylvia Luke declared an emergency on Tuesday and activated the National Guard to help with evacuation efforts.

Here's footage from Lahaina:

*Developing  

