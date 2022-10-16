Arctic Blast To Blanket Eastern Half Of US Next Week

A cold blast will descend on the eastern US early next week, forcing tens of millions of Americans to turn on their heaters or fire up their stoves as the cold season comes early.

"It will feel more like November for many next week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

Unseasonably cold weather begins Monday and could last through the week and extend down to the Gulf of Mexico. There's also a risk of snow across the Great Lakes, Midwest, and New England.

AccuWeather's models expect temperatures to dive 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit below average for the first half of next week for the entire eastern half of the country.

"Daytime temperatures will be stuck in the 30s and 40s F across the upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes region on Monday. Highs are forecast to generally be in the 40s across the interior Northeast on Tuesday, with 50s from Washington, DC, to Boston," AccuWeather said.

The cold blast would indicate surging demand for power as tens of millions of Americans crank up their thermostats to stay warm. Heating demand will rise next week and may put a bid under natural gas prices.

Some good news is US NatGas prices have declined for eight consecutive weeks, with prices down more than 30% from a 14-year high in August.

But the downturn could be short-lived because US NatGas stockpiles are still below average for this time of year.

"Globally, we're feeling better about ourselves and about the natural gas storage levels that we have now," Gary Cunningham, director of market research at risk management firm Tradition Energy, told Bloomberg last week.

Cunningham said traders have so far priced in mild temperatures in NatGas markets for the Northern Hemisphere, which helps curb demand but warned, "All of that can change very quickly and dramatically if we have a cold start to winter."