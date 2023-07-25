print-icon
Arson Or Climate Change? 19,000 Evacuated From Greek Island As Wildfires Rage

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023 - 08:15 AM

Wildfires have been raging across Rhodes, a popular Greek tourist island in the Mediterranean, for nearly a week, causing the evacuation of 19,000 people from their homes and resorts over the weekend. Another wildfire is spreading across the island of Corfu, forcing officials to declare emergencies. This all comes as Europe bakes in scorching temperatures as the Northern Hemisphere summer season nears a peak. 

"For the next few weeks, we must be on constant alert. We are at war, we will rebuild what we lost, we will compensate those who were hurt," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told lawmakers in parliament on Monday.

Mitsotakis said, "The climate crisis is already here. It will manifest itself everywhere in the Mediterranean with greater disasters."

Perhaps someone should remind Mitsotakis that the "climate crisis" is possibly the combination of an El Nino year and peaking Northern Hemisphere summer that tends to bring above-average temperatures. 

Ioannis Artopios, a Greek fire service spokesman, stated that about 19,000 locals and tourists, many of whom are Britons -- were evacuated from the islands over the weekend. 
British Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell said around 10,000 Britons had been evacuated from the island of Rhodes. 

"The fires look terrifying in the darkness," Paul Kalburgi, a British playwright and screenwriter, told NYTimes, who was on vacation on Rhodes during the inferno. 

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis described the evacuation effort as the largest in the country's history caused by a wildfire. 

Fires in Greece are the worst in two decades. 

Greece is one of many countries with high fire risk.

Some have said the fires were possibly started by "arsonists." 

And if we look at Bloomberg weather data, average temperatures in Athens are somewhat in line with a 30-year trend this year despite the surge in July. 

The corporate press has conveniently blamed the hot weather on 'climate change' while lecturing plebs on how they need to reduce their carbon emissions but omit reporting on billionaires flying around on private jets and sailing on mega yachts. Maybe climate change warriors who continue to sound the alarm about the world's imminent demise should realize it's just summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and El Nino shifts jets streams that warm the planet. 

