Atlantic Ocean's Sudden Cooling Baffles Climate Scientists... Have They Ever Heard Of La Nina?

What happened to the existential threat of 'human-caused climate change' boiling the Atlantic Ocean?

New data from NOAA shows that cool waters along the equator may lead to a "cold phase of a natural climate pattern" known as an Atlantic Niña event. This comes after these waters, which reached record highs earlier this year, have begun to cool rapidly.

This destroys the climate doom narrative Al Gore pushed at Davos earlier this year.

"If these cold conditions persist to the end of August, a phenomenon known as Atlantic Niña may be declared," NOAA wrote in a recent update.

Sea Surface Temps remain well above average over most of the Atlantic. You can certainly see the cool SSTs in the wake of Ernesto though. One thing to note is over the past 7 days we have seen cooling of waters in the Gulf as well as a large portion of the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/p2NMat3Y94 — Chris Smith (@smithwjhg) August 22, 2024

Record-high Atlantic Ocean temperatures were seen during the strong El Niño years of 2023-24. The sudden cooling in the Atlantic is perplexing to climate doomers, whose primary goal is to push fear in hopes of pressuring lawmakers to ban cow farts and petrol-burning engines, all to usher in a 'green' economy. The journos who push climate fear around the clock are potentially blinded by the woke/climate mind virus that is not rooted in reality.

Flipping back to La Nina.

NOAA added, "We'll be keeping an eye on this event in coming weeks, and will have a follow-up post later this month letting you know whether an Atlantic Niña fully developed."

NEW: Scientists are puzzled and in a rush to understand why the Atlantic Ocean is rapidly cooling at an unprecedented rate, instead of heating up, leaving everyone uncertain about the cause.



Wait, where did the global warming go? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/kb5Lxc2oot — Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) August 22, 2024

Hey, radical Climate Change activists, the Atlantic Ocean is cooling with El Nino ending, and an El Nina is emerging.



They are expecting an El Nina in the Pacific Ocean as well, which will off that ocean.



There goes a few of your narratives for taxing the h3ll out of us. pic.twitter.com/OzWGzVTJG0 — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) August 22, 2024