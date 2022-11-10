print-icon
print-icon

Blizzard Pounds Plains, Midwest; "Polar Vortex" To Unleash Chill Nationwide

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022 - 11:40 PM

The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is unfolding across the northern Plains and through the upper Midwest today. 

Parts of North and South Dakota and portions of Montana, Minnesota, and Nebraska are in the storm's path. Some areas could experience more than a foot of snow and snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour. 

"This will be the first major snowstorm of the season for the northern Plains and the combination of heavy snow, powerful winds and low visibility will result in hazardous travel," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brian Wimer said.

Blizzard warnings have been posted for much of North Dakota and northern Minnesota. 

Temperatures behind the system will result in much colder weather in the days ahead. US Lower 48 mean temperatures have dove from 58 degrees Fahrenheit earlier this week to a forecasted 39 degrees by November 14. 

Here's what meteorologists at private weather forecasting firm BAMWX are saying about the cold bast:

"With strong cold influence from a displaced Polar Vortex, now the question becomes...how long can this pattern last?" BAMWX's Kirk Hinz tweeted. 

Colder temperatures will send heating demand skyrocketing across the country starting this weekend. 

Increased heating demand could put a bid under natural gas prices. 

But then again, NatGas prices have slumped this week on the delayed restart of the Freeport LNG export terminal, which would boost US NatGas storage.  

0