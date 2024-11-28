Bloomberg Ruins Thanksgiving: "Gobbling Meat Is Fueling A Climate Crisis" 

Legacy media journalists at Bloomberg published an article titled "Gobbling Meat Is Fueling a Climate Crisis. Here's How to Cut Back" on Thanksgiving morning, attempting to guilt-trip readers into reducing meat consumption to address the so-called climate crisis. The article advocates for a shift from meat-based diets to plant-based alternatives as their proposed solution to combat climate change.

The article's climate crisis messaging is nothing new—just repackaged 'green' propaganda tailored with a Thanksgiving theme. It continues the narratives pushed by the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates about the dire need to shift away from cows to save the planet from a fiery death.

Here's an excerpt by Bloomberg journs trying to ruin Thanksgiving:

Some of the highest-emission foods come from cows and other ruminant animals, which roam across acres of land emitting methane, a potent greenhouse gas, during their unique digestion process. Compared to plant-based proteins including beans and legumes, for example, beef is responsible for some 20 times more emissions per edible gram of protein.

The article is a subliminal advertisement for plant-based food companies.

Source: Bloomberg

Separately, and in markets, fake meat company Beyond Meat was just a fad - shares are down 43% on the year to record low levels. Interestingly, BYND's float is massively short - upwards of 46%, equal to 28 million shares.

As long as Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates, and other billionaires continue flying around the world in private jets, we're not giving up our meat.

Plus, new research shows that ultra-processed vegan food can increase the risk of heart disease and early death...

Beyond Bad: Fake Meat And Other 'Ultra Processed' Vegan Food Linked To Heart Disease, Early Death https://t.co/7iXVoINsl9 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 15, 2024

Thanks, but no thanks, we'll stick with clean beef from mom and pop farms—maybe even the Amish—than ever switch to fake meat.

Here's what X users are saying about legacy media trying to ruin Thanksgiving with climate propaganda:

I believe most people are ignoring them at this point. — SeekerOfTruth42 (@SeekerOfTruth42) November 28, 2024

No one cares they are like the drunk uncle that peaked in high school that tells the same fake stories every year. — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) November 28, 2024

Legacy media tries to ruin Thanksgiving by guilt-tripping us over our turkey dinners. So, should we start a new tradition of thanking the veggies for their lack of emissions or are they just jealous they can't baste as well? 🤣🤣🤣 — Dr. CZ (@AngelMD1103) November 28, 2024

I believe most people are ignoring them at this point. — SeekerOfTruth42 (@SeekerOfTruth42) November 28, 2024